6 March 2026
Late opponent change poses new challenge for Tofiq Musayev ahead of Seattle fight - Idman.Biz analysis

6 March 2026 15:06
A last-minute change of opponent is rarely welcome news for a fighter, and for Azerbaijani lightweight Tofiq Musayev the situation has become even more complicated. Instead of facing his originally scheduled rival, Musayev now finds himself preparing for a completely different stylistic challenge, according to an analysis by Idman.Biz.

Musayev was initially set to fight Brazilian Samuel Sanchez on 4 April in Las Vegas. However, the bout collapsed after Sanchez reportedly suffered an injury. The promotion quickly rearranged the schedule, moving Musayev’s fight a week earlier to the UFC event on 28 March in Seattle.

His new opponent will be Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes, who accepted the fight on short notice. The change forces Musayev to adjust his entire training plan only weeks before stepping into the octagon.

For Azerbaijani MMA fans, Bahamondes is a familiar name. He faced Rafael Fiziev at the UFC event held in Baku last June, where the Azerbaijani fighter secured a convincing unanimous decision victory. On that same night Musayev also made his UFC debut, but his first appearance in the promotion ended in disappointment as Kyrgyz fighter Myktybek Orolbai submitted him with a kimura in the opening round.

Now Musayev has the chance to reset his UFC journey, though the new opponent makes the task significantly tougher.

Bahamondes is one of the tallest fighters in the lightweight division, standing at around 191 cm, while Musayev is noticeably more compact. The difference in reach between the two fighters is estimated at around 16 centimetres. For a striker, that disparity can be crucial, as Bahamondes often relies on long straight punches, front kicks and distance control.

Statistics underline the Chilean’s aggressive approach. He lands more than six significant strikes per minute on average and constantly pressures opponents with a high work rate. At the same time he remains dangerous in multiple areas of the fight, with victories by both knockout and submission highlighting his versatility.

Musayev, however, has his own well-known strengths. The Azerbaijani fighter is a powerful striker with heavy hands. Most of his 22 professional victories have come by knockout or technical knockout, and when he forces a physical striking exchange he is capable of ending a fight with a single clean shot.

Because of that, distance management may become the decisive factor in the contest. If Bahamondes manages to keep the fight at range and work behind his reach advantage, his size and volume could create serious problems. But if Musayev succeeds in closing the distance quickly and forcing exchanges at mid-range, his punching power could turn the fight in his favour.

The short-notice factor also adds another layer of intrigue. Bahamondes accepted the bout only weeks before the event, meaning he has not had a full training camp specifically for Musayev. Yet the Azerbaijani fighter is also facing complications, as his preparation had originally been designed for a completely different opponent.

As a result, the bout in Seattle could prove pivotal for Musayev’s future in the UFC. After a difficult debut, he will not only need a strong performance but also a demonstration that he can adapt to the level and style diversity of the promotion.

A victory over a dangerous opponent such as Bahamondes could quickly return Musayev to the conversation about serious prospects in the division. A defeat, however, would make the road back to opportunity far more difficult.

Idman.Biz
