O’Malley questions Benn’s reported $15m Zuffa Boxing deal

Sean O’Malley has expressed disbelief over reports that British boxer Conor Benn has signed a lucrative $15 million deal for a single fight under the newly launched Zuffa Boxing banner, İdman.Biz reports.

Benn is said to have agreed terms for a one-bout contract with the promotion overseen by UFC president Dana White, as the organisation expands further into professional boxing. The reported figure has raised eyebrows across combat sports, not least from former UFC bantamweight champion O’Malley.

“I find it hard to believe. Maybe it’s true,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “He must be worth that money if Zuffa Boxing are paying him. The problem is, I have no idea who Conor Benn is. If you go by the money, he must be a serious name — but I’ve never heard of him.”

O’Malley went on to compare the earning structures in mixed martial arts and boxing, highlighting what many fighters perceive as a stark disparity. “In the UFC, you work incredibly hard to build your name and become recognisable. I do a lot to be considered a star — but I’m not making $15 million per fight, not even close.”

Benn, the son of former world champion Nigel Benn, has been one of Britain’s most discussed boxing figures in recent years, both for his performances in the ring and for controversy outside it. His potential alignment with Zuffa Boxing signals the promotion’s intent to attract established names as it attempts to carve out a place in the global boxing market.