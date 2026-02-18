Tofiq Musayev confident ahead of Las Vegas return bout

Azerbaijan’s Tofiq Musayev says he is confident of victory as he prepares for his next Ultimate Fighting Championship contest against Brazil’s Samuel Sanches, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking about the upcoming fight, Musayev stressed that preparations have been intensive and carefully structured around analysing his opponent. “I believe I will win this fight. Training is going well. We are working hard and studying the opponent,” he said in Report

The lightweight will be making his second appearance inside the Octagon and admitted the responsibility feels greater after his debut defeat. Musayev lost his first UFC bout to Kyrgyz fighter Myktybek Oralbay in Baku last summer but believes the experience has strengthened his approach.

The contest is scheduled for 4 April in Las Vegas, a venue that often serves as a proving ground for fighters aiming to establish themselves within the promotion’s competitive lightweight division.