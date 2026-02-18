18 February 2026
EN

Tofiq Musayev confident ahead of Las Vegas return bout

MMA
News
18 February 2026 12:59
16
Tofiq Musayev confident ahead of Las Vegas return bout

Azerbaijan’s Tofiq Musayev says he is confident of victory as he prepares for his next Ultimate Fighting Championship contest against Brazil’s Samuel Sanches, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking about the upcoming fight, Musayev stressed that preparations have been intensive and carefully structured around analysing his opponent. “I believe I will win this fight. Training is going well. We are working hard and studying the opponent,” he said in Report

The lightweight will be making his second appearance inside the Octagon and admitted the responsibility feels greater after his debut defeat. Musayev lost his first UFC bout to Kyrgyz fighter Myktybek Oralbay in Baku last summer but believes the experience has strengthened his approach.

The contest is scheduled for 4 April in Las Vegas, a venue that often serves as a proving ground for fighters aiming to establish themselves within the promotion’s competitive lightweight division.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures
16 February 15:18
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures

Former UFC champion now earns around $50m annually from overseas investments
Makhachev set to fight at historic White House UFC event
16 February 10:26
MMA

Makhachev set to fight at historic White House UFC event

Title bout against Ian Garry planned for anniversary card in Washington
Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"
13 February 21:21
MMA

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"

Belgian martial arts icon challenges Jake Paul to hybrid fight
Makhachev open to Topuria super-fight as he awaits next UFC challenge
12 February 10:48
MMA

Makhachev open to Topuria super-fight as he awaits next UFC challenge

Welterweight champion says he is ready if promotion decides to make blockbuster clash
Dana White outlines plans for historic UFC event on White House South Lawn
11 February 17:59
MMA

Dana White outlines plans for historic UFC event on White House South Lawn

UFC president says logistics are complete as promotion eyes landmark show for America’s 250th anniversary
Buckley slams ‘frozen’ welterweight division after Makhachev title win
11 February 14:13
MMA

Buckley slams ‘frozen’ welterweight division after Makhachev title win

Contender criticises inactivity among top 10 as UFC landscape remains uncertain

Most read

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon
09:31
Football

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon

Vinicius jr racism incident overshadows champions league tie at estadio da luz
Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
17 February 11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital
Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit
17 February 10:20
World football

Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit

Robin van Persie confirms Belgium camp so new signing can rejoin squad activity
Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car
16 February 09:31
Formula 1

Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car

Team confident upgrades will solve problem under new FIA regulations