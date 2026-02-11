12 February 2026
Dana White outlines plans for historic UFC event on White House South Lawn

11 February 2026 17:59
UFC president Dana White has revealed ambitious plans to stage a major event on the South Lawn of the White House as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

According to İdman.Biz, White stated that the logistical groundwork for the proposed event has already been meticulously prepared. The UFC chief suggested the promotion has carefully assessed every detail of the venue layout in anticipation of what could become one of the most symbolic nights in the organisation’s history.

“We literally know where every tree is on the South Lawn. We have calculated exactly where the sun will be until sunset. The entire logistics are ready. We believe this will become the most watched event in UFC history. This evening will open our sport to a huge number of people who have never seen it before. For me, for the leadership, staff, media and fighters, it will be the most unique and impressive night of our careers,” White said.

The proposal is part of wider commemorations planned across the United States to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary, an occasion expected to feature high-profile cultural and sporting events. Hosting a UFC card at the White House would represent an unprecedented crossover between mixed martial arts and American political symbolism.

White also pledged to assemble the strongest fight card in the promotion’s history. He claimed that fighters would make their walk to the Octagon by passing through the Oval Office, promising what he described as an “exceptional and unforgettable” spectacle.

If realised, the event would mark one of the most extraordinary venues in combat sports history, further cementing the UFC’s growing mainstream profile.

