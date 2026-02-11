12 February 2026
EN

PFL champion Nurmagomedov’s UFC future sparks debate

MMA
News
11 February 2026 10:54
32
Discussion surrounding the future of PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov continues to gather pace, with speculation over a potential switch to the UFC once again surfacing in MMA circles.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Russian fighter Shamil Ramazanov, a compatriot of Nurmagomedov, has offered a measured take on the situation. He praised Nurmagomedov’s recent performance against Alfie Davis, highlighting that the promise made before the bout was fulfilled, with the fight ending via submission. According to Ramazanov, while a potential clash with Archie Colgan would represent a sterner test, he does not expect the overall outcome to change.

However, Ramazanov stressed that the key issue lies beyond sporting ambition. In his view, the PFL has provided Nurmagomedov with highly favourable conditions, which fully satisfy the champion. Under such circumstances, there is little immediate incentive to pursue a dramatic career shift. At the same time, he acknowledged that the level of competition in the UFC’s lightweight division is widely regarded as deeper and more intense.

Ramazanov added that, from a personal standpoint, it would be intriguing to see Nurmagomedov tested against fighters currently ranked in the UFC’s top five. For now, though, the reigning PFL titleholder remains firmly at the centre of debate rather than negotiation.

