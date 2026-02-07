Azad Askerov: “We have at least four fighters capable of competing successfully in the UFC” – INTERVIEW İDMAN.BİZ

The recent performances of Azerbaijani MMA fighters have left fans with mixed feelings. To discuss the reasons behind the inconsistency, the importance of marketing and the prospects of local athletes, İdman.Biz spoke with Azad Askerov, president of the Azerbaijan MMA and Grappling Federation.

– How would you comment on the buzz surrounding Magomedali Nurushov’s victory over Shahzod Uzokov at OCTAGON 84?

– The guy benefited from the hype created by the face-to-face video before the fight. MMA is first and foremost a show, not just a sport. Anyone who knows how to create a show, or who unintentionally becomes part of it, instantly gains popularity. That is how the entire mixed martial arts industry is built.

– So you can be less strong than some of your opponents, but become more popular than them right away?

– Absolutely. No-holds-barred fighting is, above all, a show. Whoever knows how to create it ends up in the spotlight. But that does not mean a showman is a bad fighter. No matter how much of an entertainer you are, without a solid sporting base the show will be short-lived. This applies not only to our sport, but to others as well. First, an athlete works for his name, then the name works for him. A vivid example is Mike Tyson. He won all his titles before turning 25 and then remained in demand for decades, leaving and returning. His name still generates money today, even as he approaches 60, which we saw again last year when he returned to the ring.

– Why do Azerbaijani fighters rarely create this kind of show? They certainly do not lack physical strength.

– Sometimes it is mentality, sometimes a lack of self-promotion skills. But the main problem is the absence of professional managers. In MMA, a manager is a key figure, sometimes even more important than a coach. He selects opponents, negotiates with promoters and “sells” the fighter in the most effective way.

– Is the highest level of that “selling” getting into the UFC?

– Yes, today that is the peak of the system. Every fighter’s dream is to get there in order to earn both a name and serious money.

– Why have our fighters struggled to establish themselves there so far? Tofiq Musayev lost on his debut, while Nazim Sadykhov and Rafael Fiziev have recently suffered defeats. Is it age, mentality?

– Neither. First of all, it is impossible to win all the time. Secondly, this is not the Olympics with a predictable qualification and selection system. Here everything depends on the manager’s connections and the athlete’s ability to present himself. We have seen the hype created by foreign stars when they come to Baku — they know how to put on a show. I will stress again: MMA, especially at the level of the UFC, is not only sport, but also big business.

Age is not an obstacle either. In MMA, many fighters reach their peak after 30. There is also the waiting factor. In traditional sports, you know the competition date and peak your form accordingly. In MMA, fights are often postponed. The same Tofiq Musayev waited more than six months for a bout that is now scheduled for April. In such a regime, it is easy to burn out or lose physical condition.

– Do we have fighters, apart from the well-known trio, who are already capable of competing in the UFC today?

– Of course. Azerbaijan has traditionally had a strong fighting school — it was the same back when I was competing myself. Look, I am 55 now, but I still train and keep myself in shape. At the moment, we have at least four fighters capable of performing successfully in the UFC: Magomedali Osmanli, Asaf Chopurov, Farid Babazade and Rasul Rahimov. All they need is a competent manager to break into the elite.

– Will Rafael Fiziev break after a series of painful defeats?

– Not at all. Rafael has a huge reserve of energy (laughs). He is a true fighter who never gives up. I am sure he will have his say and return to the top ten. We all need to stay positive and support the guys. Nazim and Rafael lost, but Tofiq will win.

