Justin Gaethje sets provisional timeline for retirement from MMA

UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has outlined a tentative timeframe for retiring from mixed martial arts, suggesting that the end of his career could come as early as 2027, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking about his future, the 37-year-old American acknowledged that he is approaching the final stage of his time in the sport rather than a new beginning.

“I’m 37 now. It would be stupid to think this is the start,” Gaethje said. “Without a doubt, we’re getting close to the end. I think by the middle of next year, 2027, I will be 100 percent done.”

Gaethje stressed that his decision would ultimately depend on circumstances and potential match-ups. One of the key factors, according to the fighter, is a possible bout against Ilia Topuria at a UFC event that could be staged with the backing of the White House, a concept that has recently been discussed in American MMA circles.

“Considering how much effort and sacrifice preparation takes, and how difficult a challenge Topuria would be, I wouldn’t publicly announce retirement in advance,” Gaethje said in an interview with the 365 Sports YouTube channel. “But if everything goes well, then the idea of never returning to the Octagon wouldn’t be the worst one.”

Gaethje has been one of the most recognisable figures in the lightweight division for nearly a decade, known for his aggressive fighting style and multiple Fight of the Night performances under the UFC banner. Any decision on his retirement is likely to have a significant impact on the division’s title picture.