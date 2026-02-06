6 February 2026
EN

Dana White says he has stepped back from fighter contract negotiations amid antitrust case

MMA
News
6 February 2026 09:33
58
Dana White says he has stepped back from fighter contract negotiations amid antitrust case

UFC president Dana White has said he has effectively withdrawn from day-to-day involvement in fighter contract negotiations, making the remarks while testifying during hearings related to the antitrust lawsuit filed against the promotion.

Speaking under oath, White insisted that he no longer plays any active role in negotiating or finalising contracts with athletes. “My involvement in contracts is less than zero. You will not find a single manager anywhere who can say I have recently negotiated a deal,” White said, as quoted by Idman.Biz via MMA Fighting.

According to White, responsibility for contracts and matchmaking now rests with Hunter Campbell, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, with the UFC president only stepping in at the final stage of decision-making. The comments appear aimed at distancing White from the operational side of fighter relations at a time when the promotion is under intense legal and public scrutiny.

The statements come against the backdrop of an antitrust lawsuit brought by a group of former fighters, who accuse the UFC of monopolising the MMA market. The plaintiffs argue that the promotion has used its dominant position to suppress competition and limit athletes’ earning potential, allegations the UFC has consistently denied.

The case is seen as one of the most significant legal challenges in the organisation’s history, with potential implications for how contracts, compensation and market power are structured across mixed martial arts.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Rafael Fiziev drops out of UFC lightweight top 10 after loss at UFC 325
5 February 13:47
MMA

Rafael Fiziev drops out of UFC lightweight top 10 after loss at UFC 325

Azerbaijani fighter falls two places following TKO defeat to Mauricio Ruffy
A moment of truth for Azerbaijani fighters in the UFC: what comes next? - ANALYSIS IDMAN.BIZ
3 February 17:47
MMA

A moment of truth for Azerbaijani fighters in the UFC: what comes next? - ANALYSIS IDMAN.BIZ

A series of defeats for Azerbaijani representatives has complicated their position in the world’s most prestigious MMA organisation
Azerbaijani MMA fighter shrugs off pre-fight hype after comfortable win at OCTAGON 84 - VIDEO
2 February 13:26
MMA

Azerbaijani MMA fighter shrugs off pre-fight hype after comfortable win at OCTAGON 84 - VIDEO

Mahammadali Nurushov says online taunts only fuelled his motivation
Diego Lopes avoids serious injury after UFC 325 defeat to Volkanovski
2 February 11:34
MMA

Diego Lopes avoids serious injury after UFC 325 defeat to Volkanovski

Brazilian fighter confirms fractures in both feet but no surgery required
Mauricio Ruffy: "The win over Fiziev is the beginning of a series of big moments in my career" - VIDEO
1 February 12:35
MMA

Mauricio Ruffy: "The win over Fiziev is the beginning of a series of big moments in my career" - VIDEO

Brazilian lightweight calls his UFC 325 victory a turning point in his career

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO
1 February 08:01
MMA

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO

Azerbaijani lightweight stopped by Brazilian contender in the third main fight of the night

Most read

Football icons Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gheorghe Hagi celebrate birthdays on the same day
5 February 16:11
World football

Football icons Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gheorghe Hagi celebrate birthdays on the same day

Three generations of world football excellence marked as legends reach new milestones
Midfielder Paul Pogba left out of Monaco’s UEFA Champions League squad
5 February 10:15
World football

Midfielder Paul Pogba left out of Monaco’s UEFA Champions League squad

Fitness concerns keep former World Cup winner out as club takes cautious approach
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
5 February 12:00
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Enzo Fernandez wants Real Madrid move as off-field factors push Chelsea midfielder towards Spain
10:33
World football

Enzo Fernandez wants Real Madrid move as off-field factors push Chelsea midfielder towards Spain

Climate and lifestyle cited as key reasons behind Argentine’s desire to leave England despite long-term contract