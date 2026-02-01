1 February 2026
Mauricio Ruffy: "The win over Fiziev is the beginning of a series of big moments in my career"

MMA
News
1 February 2026 12:35
Mauricio Ruffy: "The win over Fiziev is the beginning of a series of big moments in my career"

Mauricio Ruffy knocked out Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev at UFC 325 in Sydney. The Brazilian secured the victory in the second round and later made several statements quoted by Idman.Biz.

In his post-fight interview, Ruffy emphasized the confidence and the manner in which the win was achieved. "I am completely satisfied with my performance, I believed in a positive outcome from the start. I see the victory over Fiziev as just the beginning of a series of big moments in my career. From now on, I am aiming for spectacular and high-profile fights," - Ruffy said.

He also recalled his defeat to Benoit Saint-Denis last September, who, incidentally, defeated Dan Hooker in Sydney. "The win over Fiziev was a powerful comeback after my previous setback. I think this fight showed my growth as a fighter and my readiness to take on even bigger challenges," the Brazilian noted.

He went on to add: "After winning by technical knockout against Rafael, I want to fight big names in the lightweight division – Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett. A fight with McGregor could be even bigger than a potential bout between the Irishman and Michael Chandler."

