30 January 2026
Tofiq Musayev could face Samuel Sanches in second UFC appearance

MMA
News
30 January 2026 15:30
24
Azerbaijani lightweight Tofiq Musayev could be set for his second fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with a bout against Brazil’s Samuel Sanches currently in development.

According to Idman.Biz, the Musayev vs Sanches matchup is being discussed for UFC Vegas 115, which is scheduled to take place on 4 April 2026 at the UFC Apex.

Musayev holds a professional record of 22 wins and six defeats. His first appearance in the Ultimate Fighting Championship ended in a first-round submission loss to Myktybek Orolbai at a Fight Night event in Baku on 21 June 2025. Despite that setback, the Azerbaijani fighter remains highly regarded due to his achievements outside the UFC, most notably winning the Rizin Grand Prix in 2019.

Samuel Sanches comes into the potential bout with a record of 11 wins and one loss. The Brazilian earned his UFC contract after a stoppage victory on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2025. A fight against Musayev would likely mark Sanches’ debut on a main UFC card.

Context

The lightweight division remains one of the deepest in mixed martial arts, where a single win can significantly alter a fighter’s trajectory. For Musayev, UFC Vegas 115 could represent an opportunity to reset after his debut defeat and establish himself within the promotion. For Sanches, the bout would be a major step up, offering an immediate test against an experienced international competitor.

Idman.Biz
