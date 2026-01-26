26 January 2026
Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324

MMA
News
26 January 2026 13:16
45
Following the results of UFC 324, which took place on the night of January 24-25 in Las Vegas, American mixed martial artist Justin Gaethje was awarded the bonus for fight of the night.

According to İdman.Biz, the award was given to Gaethje for his bout against British fighter Paddy Pimblett.

It is noted that under the new UFC rules, bonus payments have been increased to 100,000 US dollars, up from the previous amount of 50,000 dollars.

As a result, Justin Gaethje has now earned a total of one million US dollars in performance bonuses over the course of his career.

In addition, starting from UFC 324, an extra bonus has been introduced for early finishes. Any fighter who ends a bout before the final bell receives an additional 25,000 dollars on top of their purse. Five bouts at the event ended via stoppage.

