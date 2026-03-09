No timeline yet for Conor McGregor’s UFC return, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White has said there is still no clear timeline for the return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor, despite ongoing contact between the promotion and the Irish fighter, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking at a press conference, White confirmed that discussions with McGregor are continuing but stressed that no fight has been scheduled and that a comeback is not imminent.

“Is there any news about where Conor will fight?” White was asked.

“No. But we are talking to Conor, definitely. Of course,” he replied.

When pressed on whether there was any timeframe for McGregor’s next bout, White was blunt: “Not even close.”

McGregor, one of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts, has not competed since July 2021, when he suffered a serious leg injury during his trilogy fight with American Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman holds a professional MMA record of 22 wins from 28 fights and previously made history by becoming the first fighter to hold UFC titles in two weight divisions simultaneously.

In recent months McGregor has repeatedly suggested he is ready to return to the Octagon and face any opponent under the UFC banner, although the promotion has yet to confirm plans for his comeback.