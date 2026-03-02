UFC champion Ilia Topuria: “You will have to kill me to beat me”

UFC champion Ilia Topuria has sent a defiant message to his future opponents, insisting there is no scenario in which he will surrender inside the Octagon, Idman.Biz reports.

The 29-year-old, who is of Georgian origin, spoke about his mentality and resilience, underlining the mindset that has helped him remain unbeaten in mixed martial arts. “I know what pain and fatigue are. I know myself very well - there is no situation in which I would give up,” Topuria said. “When I step into the cage, my opponent must understand that he is facing the most ruthless fighter. To beat me, you will have to kill me. And I love my life very much - I do not want to die.”

Topuria made his professional MMA debut in April 2015 and joined the UFC in October 2020, quickly establishing himself as one of the promotion’s most dangerous and technically complete fighters. His aggressive style, combined with sharp boxing and elite grappling, has earned him widespread recognition among fans and analysts alike.

He currently boasts a perfect record of 17 victories, with only two of those coming by way of judges’ decision. The rest have been secured via stoppage, highlighting his finishing ability. As speculation grows over his next title defence, Topuria’s latest comments serve as a clear warning to anyone aiming to challenge his dominance.