2 March 2026
EN

UFC champion Ilia Topuria: “You will have to kill me to beat me”

MMA
News
2 March 2026 12:33
33
UFC champion Ilia Topuria: “You will have to kill me to beat me”

UFC champion Ilia Topuria has sent a defiant message to his future opponents, insisting there is no scenario in which he will surrender inside the Octagon, Idman.Biz reports.

The 29-year-old, who is of Georgian origin, spoke about his mentality and resilience, underlining the mindset that has helped him remain unbeaten in mixed martial arts. “I know what pain and fatigue are. I know myself very well - there is no situation in which I would give up,” Topuria said. “When I step into the cage, my opponent must understand that he is facing the most ruthless fighter. To beat me, you will have to kill me. And I love my life very much - I do not want to die.”

Topuria made his professional MMA debut in April 2015 and joined the UFC in October 2020, quickly establishing himself as one of the promotion’s most dangerous and technically complete fighters. His aggressive style, combined with sharp boxing and elite grappling, has earned him widespread recognition among fans and analysts alike.

He currently boasts a perfect record of 17 victories, with only two of those coming by way of judges’ decision. The rest have been secured via stoppage, highlighting his finishing ability. As speculation grows over his next title defence, Topuria’s latest comments serve as a clear warning to anyone aiming to challenge his dominance.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Alex Pereira vacates UFC light heavyweight title and moves up in weight
28 February 10:40
MMA

Alex Pereira vacates UFC light heavyweight title and moves up in weight

Prochazka and Ulberg set to fight for vacant belt at UFC 327 on 12 April
Topuria targets Makhachev super-fight and hints at third UFC title bid
27 February 13:39
MMA

Topuria targets Makhachev super-fight and hints at third UFC title bid

Georgian lightweight champion outlines ambitious plans against pound-for-pound No 1
O’Malley questions Benn’s reported $15m Zuffa Boxing deal
24 February 17:59
MMA

O’Malley questions Benn’s reported $15m Zuffa Boxing deal

Former UFC champion admits he has “never heard” of British fighter amid pay row
Islam Makhachev names Usman as most intriguing potential opponent
19 February 13:30
MMA

Islam Makhachev names Usman as most intriguing potential opponent

UFC champion dismisses claims he is looking for an easier fight
Tofiq Musayev confident ahead of Las Vegas return bout
18 February 12:59
MMA

Tofiq Musayev confident ahead of Las Vegas return bout

Azerbaijani lightweight preparing for second UFC appearance against Samuel Sanches
Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures
16 February 15:18
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures

Former UFC champion now earns around $50m annually from overseas investments

Most read

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril
28 February 17:49
World football

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril - VIDEO

Hollywood star shows her skills on the pitch and pays tribute to Bruno Fernandes
Alex Pereira vacates UFC light heavyweight title and moves up in weight
28 February 10:40
MMA

Alex Pereira vacates UFC light heavyweight title and moves up in weight

Prochazka and Ulberg set to fight for vacant belt at UFC 327 on 12 April
Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined
14:17
World football

Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined

FIFA retains authority to name a replacement should Iran withdraw from the tournament
Klopp sets strict conditions for potential Real Madrid move
28 February 11:40
World football

Klopp sets strict conditions for potential Real Madrid move

Former Liverpool manager demands defensive reinforcements and bold squad overhaul