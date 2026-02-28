Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney was a special guest at Sporting’s home match against Estoril in the Portuguese league, as the Lisbon side secured a convincing 3-0 victory at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

According to Idman.Biz, citing international media reports, the Euphoria and Immaculate star stepped onto the pitch after the final whistle and delighted fans by taking part in a light-hearted football showcase. Sweeney converted a penalty with confidence before celebrating by recreating the signature arm movement of Manchester United captain and former Sporting talisman Bruno Fernandes. She also exchanged passes with the club’s mascot and posed for photographs.

In recognition of her visit, Sporting officials presented the actress with a personalised club shirt, marking the occasion as a symbolic crossover between football and global entertainment culture.

Sweeney rose to worldwide prominence through her role as Cassie Howard in HBO’s Euphoria, a series that became a defining pop culture phenomenon. She later headlined the thriller Immaculate, further cementing her status as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actors.

Her appearance in Lisbon highlights Sporting’s continued global profile and the increasing intersection of sport, celebrity and social media influence in modern football.