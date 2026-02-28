Rooney names Santiago Bernabeu as the best stadium he ever played in

Wayne Rooney has revealed that the most impressive stadium he ever played in during his career was Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the former Manchester United forward spent the majority of his playing days at Old Trafford, but when asked to name the finest ground he experienced as an opponent, he pointed to the Spanish capital.

“The most magnificent stadium I played in? I think it’s the Santiago Bernabeu,” Rooney said.

The Bernabeu, home to Real Madrid, is widely regarded as one of the most iconic venues in world football. Steeped in history and the stage for multiple European Cup and Champions League finals, it has long been considered a benchmark for grandeur and atmosphere at the highest level of the game.

Rooney retired from professional football in January 2021, having last featured for Derby County in England. Since hanging up his boots, the former England captain has pursued a career in management, continuing his involvement in the sport from the dugout rather than the pitch.