28 February 2026
EN

Rooney names Santiago Bernabeu as the best stadium he ever played in

World football
News
28 February 2026 13:31
27
Rooney names Santiago Bernabeu as the best stadium he ever played in

Wayne Rooney has revealed that the most impressive stadium he ever played in during his career was Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the former Manchester United forward spent the majority of his playing days at Old Trafford, but when asked to name the finest ground he experienced as an opponent, he pointed to the Spanish capital.

“The most magnificent stadium I played in? I think it’s the Santiago Bernabeu,” Rooney said.

The Bernabeu, home to Real Madrid, is widely regarded as one of the most iconic venues in world football. Steeped in history and the stage for multiple European Cup and Champions League finals, it has long been considered a benchmark for grandeur and atmosphere at the highest level of the game.

Rooney retired from professional football in January 2021, having last featured for Derby County in England. Since hanging up his boots, the former England captain has pursued a career in management, continuing his involvement in the sport from the dugout rather than the pitch.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril
17:49
World football

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril - VIDEO

Hollywood star shows her skills on the pitch and pays tribute to Bruno Fernandes
Inter Miami set for White House visit after MLS triumph
17:14
World football

Inter Miami set for White House visit after MLS triumph

Lionel Messi could meet US President Donald Trump for the first time next week
Premier League round-up: London derby headlines as United eye top-three push
14:50
World football

Premier League round-up: London derby headlines as United eye top-three push

Shock result sees Wolves stun Villa as title and Champions League races intensify

Rashford on brink of permanent Barcelona switch, reports claim
12:05
World football

Rashford on brink of permanent Barcelona switch, reports claim

Catalan club ready to activate €30m clause after productive loan spell
Klopp sets strict conditions for potential Real Madrid move
11:40
World football

Klopp sets strict conditions for potential Real Madrid move

Former Liverpool manager demands defensive reinforcements and bold squad overhaul
Turkish football rocked by illegal betting scandal involving Fenerbahce and Galatasaray players
11:05
World football

Turkish football rocked by illegal betting scandal involving Fenerbahce and Galatasaray players

Mert Hakan Yandas and Metehan Baltaci under investigation as nationwide probe widens

Most read

Oleksandr Usyk denies reports of Zuffa Boxing deal amid fresh speculation
26 February 13:40
Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk denies reports of Zuffa Boxing deal amid fresh speculation

Undisputed heavyweight champion urges fans to rely on official statements
Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini
26 February 13:05
World football

Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini

Sporting director insists head coach’s future has “never been in doubt”
Wesley Sneijder receives death threats after condemning racism in Benfica v Real Madrid clash
26 February 17:45
World football

Wesley Sneijder receives death threats after condemning racism in Benfica v Real Madrid clash

Former Netherlands international speaks out in defence of Vinicius Junior
Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe
26 February 12:30
World football

Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe

Portuguese forward reportedly attracting serious interest from Stamford Bridge