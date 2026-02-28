28 February 2026
Barcelona can overturn deficit against Atletico, says Laporta

28 February 2026 09:40
Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed firm belief that the Catalan giants can stage a dramatic comeback against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, İdman.Biz reports.

Barcelona suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat in the first leg, leaving them with a mountain to climb ahead of the return fixture. However, speaking via Managing Barca, Laporta struck an optimistic tone, insisting the tie is far from over.

“In the last three finals we taught Real Madrid a lesson, and now we can turn the tie around against Atletico at home,” he said, pointing to the club’s recent record in high-pressure matches.

The second leg is scheduled for 3 March at Camp Nou, where Barcelona will rely on home support and momentum to fuel any hopes of a turnaround. Before that decisive clash, Flik’s side face Villarreal in La Liga, also on home soil, in what could serve as a crucial confidence boost.

Barcelona’s season has been marked by inconsistency, but their history of European and domestic comebacks remains part of the club’s identity. Whether they can replicate that resilience against Diego Simeone’s disciplined Atletico side will define the direction of their campaign.

