Rashford on brink of permanent Barcelona switch, reports claim

Marcus Rashford is reportedly close to completing a permanent move from Manchester United to Barcelona following an impressive loan spell in Spain, İdman.Biz reports.

According to transfer insider Nicolo Schira, the England international has already agreed personal terms on a contract that would keep him at Camp Nou until 2030. Barcelona are also said to be prepared to trigger the €30 million buy option included in the original loan agreement.

Rashford’s future at Old Trafford had been the subject of intense speculation after an inconsistent period in the Premier League, but the 27-year-old has rediscovered form in La Liga. He has registered 10 goals and 13 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season, becoming an influential figure in Barcelona’s attacking set-up.

For United, the potential departure would mark another significant reshuffle as the club continues its long-term rebuild. Barcelona, meanwhile, view Rashford as a versatile forward capable of operating across the front line, fitting the club’s evolving tactical identity under their current project.

If completed, the move would represent one of the most eye-catching cross-border transfers of the summer window, underlining Barcelona’s renewed ambition despite ongoing financial scrutiny in recent years.