Oleksandr Usyk denies reports of Zuffa Boxing deal amid fresh speculation

Oleksandr Usyk has dismissed reports suggesting he has signed a contract with Dana White's new boxing venture, Zuffa Boxing, after speculation gathered pace in recent days.

The Ukrainian heavyweight champion moved to clarify his position following social media rumours linking him with White’s ambitious project, which is expected to shake up the professional boxing landscape. Usyk had earlier teased supporters with a cryptic post reading: “I’m not in a hurry, but I’m preparing for something big,” prompting widespread conjecture about his next move.

However, the 39-year-old has now rejected claims of a completed deal. “Friends! There are reports in the media claiming that Oleksandr Usyk has allegedly signed a contract with Zuffa Boxing. This is not true. We ask that you rely only on official statements from our team,” read a message shared by Usyk on his social platforms.

Zuffa Boxing, backed by UFC president Dana White, has been positioning itself as a major new player in the sport, fuelling talk of potential crossover events and high-profile signings. Any involvement from Usyk, widely regarded as one of the finest pound-for-pound fighters of his generation, would represent a significant coup.

Usyk remains unbeaten in 24 professional bouts, with 24 victories to his name. His next opponent has yet to be confirmed, as the heavyweight division continues to await clarity over future title fights and promotional alignments.