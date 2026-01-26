26 January 2026
EN

Vugar Alakbarov: "Yesterday’s juniors are already ready to fight for national championship gold" – IDMAN.BIZ COMMENTARY

Boxing
News
26 January 2026 15:43
10
Vugar Alakbarov: "Yesterday’s juniors are already ready to fight for national championship gold" – IDMAN.BIZ COMMENTARY

The Azerbaijan Boxing Championship, being held without several national team leaders, has entered the quarterfinal stage. How competitive is the tournament without the top names across weight classes, and how are young boxers performing?

İdman.Biz put these questions to the bronze medalist of the 2000 Olympic Games Vugar Alakbarov.

"Despite the absence of many first choice boxers, the championship is proving to be very interesting. We are seeing a large number of bright young fighters. Just look at the list of quarterfinalists in the under 60 kg category, where more than half are yesterday’s juniors. Magomedali Ashuraliev, Magomedali Gasymzade, Tagi Nasibov — any of them can challenge the highly experienced Tayfur Aliyev. There are many talents in other weight categories as well, but for now I prefer not to name names so as not to jinx the guys. I am confident that the final bouts will introduce us to many new and exciting faces," Alakbarov said.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Dana White comments on possible Oleksandr Usyk involvement in Zuffa Boxing
22 January 13:16
Boxing

Dana White comments on possible Oleksandr Usyk involvement in Zuffa Boxing

UFC president confirms talks with top talents as new boxing project takes shape
IBF and WBO champion caught using banned substance
21 January 15:51
Boxing

IBF and WBO champion caught using banned substance

Positive B sample for meldonium leaves Janibek Alimkhanuly facing suspension and loss of titles
Anthony Joshua decides to retire from boxing after tragic car accident
7 January 11:18
Boxing

Anthony Joshua decides to retire from boxing after tragic car accident

Former world champion informs family of decision, uncle says emotional toll was too great
New leader of the world’s best pound-for-pound boxers ranking revealed
25 December 2025 14:25
Boxing

New leader of the world’s best pound-for-pound boxers ranking revealed

The Ring unveils updated pound-for-pound list following Terence Crawford’s retirement
Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul and challenges Tyson Fury
20 December 2025 10:11
Boxing

Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul and challenges Tyson Fury

The British former world champion called on his compatriot to step into a real fight after his victory in Miami

NBA star breaks a robot – VIDEO
18 December 2025 11:55
Boxing

NBA star breaks a robot – VIDEO

Kyrie Irving became involved in an unusual incident with a mechanical device during a lighthearted moment

Most read

Carrick begins rebuild at Manchester United with five immediate changes after Amorim exit
24 January 12:45
World football

Carrick begins rebuild at Manchester United with five immediate changes after Amorim exit

Interim head coach strengthens academy links, increases training intensity and brings Mainoo back into focus
Arne Slot comments on Liverpool’s transfer plans
24 January 11:32
World football

Arne Slot comments on Liverpool’s transfer plans

Reds head coach says club is open to opportunities but confident in current squad
Joan Laporta issues statement amid investigation into alleged €4.7m fraud case - VIDEO
24 January 15:38
World football

Joan Laporta issues statement amid investigation into alleged €4.7m fraud case - VIDEO

Barcelona president denies involvement and reserves right to legal action
Barcelona close to agreement for Genk defender Juvenly Onsteyn
24 January 09:41
World football

Barcelona close to agreement for Genk defender Juvenly Onsteyn

18-year-old Belgian talent ready to join Catalan club as part of long-term project