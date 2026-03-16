Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash

Real Madrid have announced their squad for the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Manchester City, with both Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham included after missing the first meeting through injury, Idman.Biz reports.

The Spanish club confirmed a 26-man travelling squad ahead of the decisive tie in Manchester. Mbappe and Bellingham were absent from the first leg in Madrid due to fitness issues, but both are now available as Carlo Ancelotti’s side prepare for the return fixture.

Real Madrid hold a commanding advantage after securing a 3:0 victory in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. The result places the Spanish giants in a strong position as they aim to finish the job against the Premier League champions.

Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin and Fran Gonzalez are included in the squad, alongside defenders Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Trent, Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen. The midfield options feature Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler, while the attacking line includes Vinicius Junior, Mbappe, Brahim Diaz and several young prospects.

Manchester City, meanwhile, face a difficult task as they attempt to overturn the three-goal deficit at the Etihad Stadium in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the Champions League knockout stage.