16 March 2026
EN

Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot

World football
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16 March 2026 09:33
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Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has admitted his side must produce a strong response in the Champions League after their narrow defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking after the first leg, Slot said the atmosphere in Turkey left a lasting impression on him, even as his team came away with an unfavourable result.

“We travelled to Turkey twice this season and lost both games in unlucky circumstances,” the Dutch manager said. “But the support in both matches was incredible, especially considering the passionate atmosphere created by the Galatasaray supporters.”

Liverpool were beaten by a single goal in the first meeting, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg at Anfield. Slot believes his players are capable of overturning the deficit when the teams meet again in England next week.

“We know we must react after that narrow defeat away to Galatasaray,” he added. “On Tuesday at Anfield we will have the opportunity to turn the result around.”

The Merseyside club will rely on the intensity of their home crowd as they attempt to keep their Champions League campaign alive in the decisive second leg.

Idman.Biz
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