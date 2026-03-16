F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards

The Formula 1-themed film F1 has won the Oscar for Best Sound at the 2026 Academy Awards, marking a major achievement for the motorsport-inspired production, Idman.Biz reports.

The film, starring Brad Pitt, was nominated in four categories at this year’s ceremony but ultimately collected one statuette. The project attracted significant attention from both the film industry and motorsport fans due to its close cooperation with Formula 1 and the involvement of several figures from the racing world.

F1 missed out in the Best Visual Effects category to the latest Avatar film, while the awards for Best Editing and Best Picture went to Battle After Battle.

One of the film’s producers is seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton. The British driver was unable to attend the ceremony as he was competing at the Chinese Grand Prix, where he secured his first podium finish as a Ferrari driver.

The movie, which was filmed partly during real Formula 1 race weekends, aims to bring an unprecedented level of authenticity to the big screen, combining Hollywood storytelling with the high-speed drama of the world championship.