AFFA organises social initiative for children in Khankendi - PHOTO

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has organised a social initiative in Khankendi to mark International Children’s Day on 1 June, İdman.Biz reports.

According to AFFA’s press service, the event was arranged by the organisation’s Social and Environmental Sustainability Department with support from the AFFA Referees Department and Referees Committee.

Head of the Social and Environmental Sustainability Department Kifayat Mustafayeva stressed the importance of supporting children’s welfare and education, noting that care and attention towards young people play a major role in shaping future generations.

As part of the initiative, children from Kindergarten No. 1 in Khankendi who are due to start first grade this year received school supply packages. International referees Aliyar Aghayev and Gulnura Akbarzade personally presented the gifts and congratulated the children ahead of the beginning of their school lives.

The action was organised to support children’s preparation for education and share the joy of the holiday with them.

AFFA also stated that it plans to continue implementing social projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in the future.