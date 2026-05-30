Azerbaijan finish top of group after victory over France at Minifootball Euro - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national minifootball team secured top spot in Group F at the European Championship in Bratislava after defeating France 3-1 in a decisive final group-stage match.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the victory confirmed Azerbaijan’s place in the round of 16 as group winners following an impressive unbeaten campaign in the opening stage of the tournament.

The match against France was crucial in determining first place in the group, with Azerbaijan entering the game on six points after earlier victories over Austria and Italy. France started the day in second place with four points, but Azerbaijan produced another confident performance to finish the group stage with a perfect record.

Elshad Guliyev’s side had already attracted attention at the tournament after beating Austria 1-0 and securing an emphatic 3-0 victory against Italy. The team has now scored seven goals and conceded only one across three matches.

Azerbaijan will next face Kazakhstan in the round of 16 as they continue their pursuit of another deep run in European competition.

The country has become one of the strongest forces in international minifootball in recent years. Azerbaijan won the WMF World Cup in 2022 and have consistently remained among the top contenders in both European and world tournaments.

The European Minifootball Championship in Slovakia will continue until 4 June.