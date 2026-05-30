Liverpool Consider Two Defensive Targets as Konaté Exit Looms

Liverpool are preparing for the possible departure of centre-back Ibrahima Konaté after failing to reach an agreement with the French defender over a contract extension. The club is also considering bringing back Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen, Idman.Biz reports.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool hold an €80 million buy-back clause for the 23-year-old defender. However, the option can only be activated in the summer of 2027. The Reds sold the academy graduate in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool are also monitoring Wolfsburg centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis. A potential move for the 22-year-old has become more realistic following Wolfsburg’s relegation from the Bundesliga, which could increase the likelihood of player departures this summer.