29 May 2026
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Spanish referee Alarcon says players contact her on social media after matches - PHOTO

World football
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29 May 2026 17:57
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Spanish referee Alarcon says players contact her on social media after matches

Spanish football referee Carla Garcia Alarcon has revealed that players frequently try to contact her on social media after matches.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Aire de Santa Fe, the official explained that footballers are able to find her online because her full name appears in official match reports and on stadium information screens during games.

“My full name appears on the scoreboard, and then after matches players find me on social media, send requests and message me to get acquainted,” Garcia Alarcon said.

The referee also admitted that one player even tried to flirt with her during a match, although she refused to reveal his identity.

“I do not know if I should say who it was. He was between 16 and 24 years old,” she added.

Garcia Alarcon officiates men’s football matches in Spain and has attracted attention in local media not only because of her refereeing career but also due to her growing social media presence.

The role and treatment of women in Spanish football has remained a major topic in recent years. One of the most high-profile controversies came after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, when former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the medal ceremony.

The incident sparked international debate and renewed discussion around attitudes towards women in Spanish football, both on and off the pitch.

Idman.Biz
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