28 May 2026
EN

Joao Pedro explains Brazil snub after award-winning Chelsea season

World football
News
28 May 2026 16:48
35
Joao Pedro explains Brazil snub after award-winning Chelsea season

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has spoken publicly about his omission from Brazil’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup despite enjoying one of the strongest seasons of his career, İdman.Biz reports.

The Brazilian attacker, who scored 15 goals in the Premier League and was named Chelsea’s Player of the Year, was left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s final squad selection for the tournament.

Speaking about the decision, Joao Pedro suggested that Ancelotti’s focus is on building a united group rather than relying on individual stars.

“He says he does not want just one person. He wants the group, because he believes the group is stronger than one individual,” the Chelsea striker explained.

Joao Pedro also praised the Italian manager’s authority and reputation within world football.

“I think when he speaks, people listen. Because he has won everything. And in his relationships with players, he tries to connect with everyone,” he added.

Ancelotti recently took charge of the Brazil national team after leaving Real Madrid and is preparing for his first major tournament with the five-time world champions. His arrival has attracted major attention in Brazil due to his success in European football and long history of managing elite players.

Despite missing out on selection, Joao Pedro’s performances for Chelsea this season significantly boosted his reputation in English football. The forward played a key role for the London side with his goals, versatility and attacking movement throughout the campaign.

Brazil remain among the favourites for the World Cup, with Ancelotti expected to rely on a blend of experienced stars and emerging talents as he begins a new era with the Selecao.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Evann Guessand becomes first player to win two different UEFA trophies in one season
18:08
World football

Evann Guessand becomes first player to win two different UEFA trophies in one season

Crystal Palace forward made European appearances for both Aston Villa and Palace during historic campaign

Chelsea demand £120m as Enzo Fernandez reportedly considers summer exit
15:28
World football

Chelsea demand £120m as Enzo Fernandez reportedly considers summer exit

Real Madrid interested in Argentina midfielder while Chelsea remain reluctant to sell

Senegal FA denies reports of head coach dispute ahead of World Cup trip
12:53
World football

Senegal FA denies reports of head coach dispute ahead of World Cup trip

Federation says travel delay was caused by logistical and administrative issues rather than contract tensions

Florentino Perez explains decision to call early Real Madrid presidential election
10:13
World football

Florentino Perez explains decision to call early Real Madrid presidential election

Real Madrid chief claims organised campaign was launched to destabilise the club and target him personally

Neymar arrives in Brazil camp by helicopter ahead of 2026 World Cup
09:40
World football

Neymar arrives in Brazil camp by helicopter ahead of 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

The veteran forward shared warm embraces with Carlo Ancelotti and his Brazil team-mates upon arrival

Azerbaijan’s European quartet begin summer rebuild ahead of continental campaign
26 May 17:59
Football

Azerbaijan’s European quartet begin summer rebuild ahead of continental campaign

Qarabag, Sabah, Neftchi and Turan Tovuz are reshaping their squads for the new season and upcoming European competitions

Most read

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente backs potential Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid
26 May 16:31
World football

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente backs potential Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid

The national team coach described the Portuguese manager as a “great coach” amid growing speculation over the Bernabeu job
Paris bans PSG victory parade
26 May 09:17
World football

Paris bans PSG victory parade

Authorities say no celebrations will be allowed on the Champs-Elysees if the French giants lift the trophy
Scaloni provides update on Messi injury after Inter Miami scare
27 May 10:33
Football

Scaloni provides update on Messi injury after Inter Miami scare

Argentina captain forced off during MLS thriller against Philadelphia Union as medical staff continue to assess hamstring issue
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez rejects calls for election debate with challenger
26 May 15:57
World football

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez rejects calls for election debate with challenger

Long-serving club chief reportedly believes public discussions would only strengthen rival Enrique Riquelme’s position