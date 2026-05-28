Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has spoken publicly about his omission from Brazil’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup despite enjoying one of the strongest seasons of his career, İdman.Biz reports.

The Brazilian attacker, who scored 15 goals in the Premier League and was named Chelsea’s Player of the Year, was left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s final squad selection for the tournament.

Speaking about the decision, Joao Pedro suggested that Ancelotti’s focus is on building a united group rather than relying on individual stars.

“He says he does not want just one person. He wants the group, because he believes the group is stronger than one individual,” the Chelsea striker explained.

Joao Pedro also praised the Italian manager’s authority and reputation within world football.

“I think when he speaks, people listen. Because he has won everything. And in his relationships with players, he tries to connect with everyone,” he added.

Ancelotti recently took charge of the Brazil national team after leaving Real Madrid and is preparing for his first major tournament with the five-time world champions. His arrival has attracted major attention in Brazil due to his success in European football and long history of managing elite players.

Despite missing out on selection, Joao Pedro’s performances for Chelsea this season significantly boosted his reputation in English football. The forward played a key role for the London side with his goals, versatility and attacking movement throughout the campaign.

Brazil remain among the favourites for the World Cup, with Ancelotti expected to rely on a blend of experienced stars and emerging talents as he begins a new era with the Selecao.