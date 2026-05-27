Scaloni provides update on Messi injury after Inter Miami scare

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has delivered an encouraging update on Lionel Messi after the Inter Miami star suffered an injury during an MLS match, İdman.Biz.

Speaking to ESPN via DSports, Scaloni revealed that the initial medical examinations had not raised major concerns.

"The first results are not so bad. Now we need to wait and see how he recovers, as well as the results of further examinations to understand whether they confirm the initial medical conclusions," Scaloni said.

Messi was substituted in the 73rd minute of Inter Miami CF's dramatic 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union in MLS on Sunday after appearing uncomfortable during the second half.

The following day, the Argentine forward was diagnosed with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring. Reports suggest the timeline for his return will depend on how his condition develops over the coming days and weeks.

Messi’s fitness is likely to be closely monitored ahead of Argentina’s upcoming international fixtures, with the 38-year-old remaining a central figure for both club and country despite ongoing concerns over workload management.