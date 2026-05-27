Neftchi reportedly agree deal for former academy defender Rufat Abbasov

Neftçi PFK are reportedly close to completing the signing of defender Rufat Abbasov following his departure from Shamakhi FK, İdman.Biz reports.

According to local outlet futbolinfo.az, the Azerbaijan U21 international has already agreed all terms of a contract with the Baku side.

The report claims the 21-year-old left-back will sign a three-year deal with Neftchi and is set to earn an annual salary of 250,000 Azerbaijani manats.

Abbasov is a product of Neftchi’s academy and previously left the club in 2024 to continue his development at Shamakhi. His performances there reportedly attracted the attention of his former club, who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Neftchi are expected to undergo several squad changes this summer following a disappointing domestic campaign, with the club aiming to rebuild under renewed pressure to challenge for major honours in Azerbaijan.