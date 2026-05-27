27 May 2026
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Chelsea refuse to discuss Joao Pedro sale amid Barcelona interest

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27 May 2026 12:57
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Chelsea refuse to discuss Joao Pedro sale amid Barcelona interest

FC Barcelona are unlikely to succeed in their pursuit of João Pedro, with Chelsea FC refusing to entertain any transfer discussions involving the Brazilian forward, İdman.Biz reports.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have made it clear that the 24-year-old is considered a central figure in the club’s long-term project and will not be sold regardless of the size of any potential offer from Barcelona.

The Catalan side had reportedly identified Joao Pedro as one of their priority options to eventually replace Robert Lewandowski, whose future at the club remains uncertain as he approaches the final stage of his career.

Joao Pedro enjoyed a standout 2025-26 campaign at Stamford Bridge, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. His performances earned him Chelsea’s Player of the Season award and further strengthened his status as one of the Premier League club’s key attacking players.

Chelsea are understood to be building their squad around a younger core under their current project, and the club reportedly has no intention of weakening the team ahead of next season despite growing interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

Idman.Biz
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