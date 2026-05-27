27 May 2026
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Clashes erupt between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano fans ahead of Conference League final - VIDEO

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27 May 2026 09:45
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Clashes erupt between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano fans ahead of Conference League final

Tensions flared between fans of Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano ahead of the Conference League final in Leipzig, according to reports from the Daily Mail, İdman.Biz reports.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show rival supporters exchanging punches and throwing objects during chaotic scenes in the German city. Footage also showed several fans of the Spanish side clashing with police officers, with chairs and bottles reportedly hurled towards security personnel.

German authorities reacted quickly, detaining dozens of supporters for several hours on public order offences linked to the disturbances. Under local regulations, those arrested were effectively barred from returning to the city centre during the build-up to the match.

The final has drawn huge travelling support from both clubs, with Crystal Palace preparing for one of the biggest European nights in their history, while Rayo Vallecano are aiming to secure their first major continental trophy.

Leipzig has hosted several major UEFA fixtures in recent years, but police presence around fan zones and central areas was significantly increased following concerns over potential crowd trouble before the final.

Idman.Biz
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