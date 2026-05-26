26 May 2026
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Azerbaijan’s European quartet begin summer rebuild ahead of continental campaign

Football
Review
26 May 2026 17:59
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Azerbaijan’s European quartet begin summer rebuild ahead of continental campaign

The Azerbaijani clubs set to represent the country in European competitions have already become highly active in the transfer market.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing local media reports, Qarabag, Sabah, Neftchi and Turan Tovuz are not only searching for reinforcements but are also preparing for significant squad changes. The developments include completed transfers, confirmed departures and several widely discussed rumours appearing across multiple sources.

The clearest picture so far is at Qarabag. The Aghdam club have already strengthened their attack with two signings, bringing in French winger Jali Mouaddib and Swedish forward Zakaria Sawo. At the same time, Qarabag have parted ways with Emmanuel Addai, Ramil Sheydayev and Sami Mmaee, while Toral Bayramov is expected to continue his career in Turkey.

There are also several other notable stories surrounding the squad. According to local reports, Elvin Jafarguliyev could leave the club, with his agent previously speaking about the possibility of a transfer abroad. The future of Polish goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski is also under discussion. Reports suggest he could depart, with Qarabag said to be considering a goalkeeper from Bosnia and Herzegovina as a possible replacement, although the player’s identity has not yet been revealed.

Another major rumour concerns the attack. Qarabag have been linked with Xavi Babicka, the Red Star Belgrade forward who spent last season on loan at Fatih Karagumruk. However, local media claim the Gabon international is also attracting interest from Omonia and AEK.

Sabah’s transfer campaign comes after a historic title-winning season. The Baku club, preparing for their debut in the UEFA Champions League, have already secured several important players on permanent deals. Sabah completed the signing of Tymoteusz Puchacz from Holstein Kiel, finalised the transfer of Umarali Rakhmonaliev from Rubin Kazan and had earlier brought in Aaron Malouda from Lille. Patrick Orphe Mbina also spent time at the club on loan, with Sabah holding an option to make the deal permanent.

The champions’ biggest loss so far is Joy-Lance Mickels. One of the team’s attacking leaders and top scorers did not extend his contract, making the search for a new goalscoring forward one of Sabah’s main priorities ahead of Europe.

Among the potential arrivals most frequently mentioned in the media are Younes Lachaab from Lille and Henry Onyekuru from Genclerbirligi. Reports suggest the move for Lachaab is already close, while interest in Onyekuru appears more complicated due to the Nigerian winger’s existing contract with the Turkish side.

Neftchi are also preparing for a serious rebuild. The Baku club have already parted ways with Edwin Kuc and Murad Mammadov following the expiration of their contracts. Local media have also reported the departure of Vincent Aboubakar, with the club deciding not to activate the option to extend the Cameroonian striker’s deal.

At the same time, Neftchi are working to strengthen their defence. Rufat Abbasov from Shamakhi is being described as the club’s main incoming transfer, with reports claiming the parties have already reached an agreement. In addition, Neftchi are interested in Sabah defender Amin Seydiyev and have reportedly offered him a contract.

Another major issue for Neftchi is keeping hold of key players. Reports indicate the club want to extend Bassala Sambou’s contract and are also close to agreeing a new deal with captain Emin Mahmudov. Meanwhile, Murad Khachayev, who had previously been linked with a possible departure, could still remain part of new head coach Yuriy Vernydub’s plans.

There is less official clarity around Turan Tovuz, but the club are also preparing reinforcements ahead of their European challenge. According to local media, head coach Kurban Berdyev wants four new signings: a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker.

Several departures are also expected in Tovuz. Players who could leave the club include Sergey Samok, Shahriyar Aliyev, Tural Bayramli, Khayal Najafov, Filip Ozobic and Mark Rene Mampassi, whose loan deal is nearing its end.

Among the names most strongly linked with Turan Tovuz are Diogo Balao from Shamakhi and Patrick Andrade from Araz-Nakhchivan. Both moves appear logical from a midfield perspective, although no official announcements have yet been made.

As a result, Azerbaijan’s European quartet enter the summer with very different priorities. Qarabag have already begun targeted attacking reinforcements, Sabah are trying to maintain the balance of their title-winning squad after losing one of their leaders, Neftchi are rebuilding under a new coach, while Turan Tovuz are preparing for the first major European challenge in the club’s modern history.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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