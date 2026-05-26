26 May 2026
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Neftchi youngster Murad Mammadov completes move to Cypriot side Pafos - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
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26 May 2026 14:33
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Neftchi youngster Murad Mammadov completes move to Cypriot side Pafos

Neftchi PFK and Azerbaijan Under-21 international Murad Mammadov has completed a transfer to Cypriot club Pafos FC.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Neftchi’s press service, the 20-year-old forward made 41 appearances and scored four goals for the senior side after becoming part of the first team during the 2024/25 season.

Mammadov has also represented Azerbaijan national under-21 football team on 10 occasions, scoring once for the national youth side.

The move is seen as an important step in the young attacker’s career, with Pafos continuing to strengthen their squad following an impressive European campaign last season.

The Cypriot club performed above expectations in the UEFA Champions League league phase, collecting nine points and finishing 26th overall, narrowly missing out on a top-24 place that would have secured a spot in the knockout stage. It was also the first appearance in the main stage of Europe’s premier club competition in Pafos’ history.

One of the standout moments of their campaign came with a memorable 1-0 home victory over Villarreal CF, a result that attracted attention across European football.

Idman.Biz
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