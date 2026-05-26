26 May 2026
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Sumgayit part ways with fiery head coach Sasha Ilic after end of contract

Azerbaijan football
News
26 May 2026 11:12
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Sumgayit part ways with fiery head coach Sasha Ilic after end of contract

Sumgayit FK have officially announced the departure of head coach Sasha Ilic following the expiration of his contract.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijan Premier League club confirmed the decision in an official statement and thanked the Serbian specialist for his work with the team, wishing him success in his future career.

Ilic became one of the most emotional figures in Azerbaijani football during the 2025/26 campaign. The former Serbia international was regularly involved in heated touchline incidents, receiving several red cards for arguing with referees and clashing with officials during matches.

The Sumgayit manager also found himself at the centre of confrontations with opposing coaches on multiple occasions throughout the season, adding extra tension to several high-profile league fixtures.

Despite the controversies, Ilic attracted attention for his passionate approach and strong personality on the sidelines, becoming one of the most talked-about coaches in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Sumgayit are now expected to begin the search for a new manager ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Idman.Biz
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