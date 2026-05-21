Neftchi target Brazilian wide player Davi Gabriel ahead of European campaign

Neftchi PFK have reportedly identified Brazilian footballer Davi Gabriel as one of their first transfer targets ahead of next season, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Sport24.az, the “Black and Whites” are interested in signing the 28-year-old wide player as they begin preparations for the new campaign and their upcoming participation in the UEFA Conference League.

Davi Gabriel is capable of playing both as a full-back and as a winger, offering versatility on the flank. The Brazilian currently belongs to Brusque FC, a club competing in Brazil’s Serie C.

Neftchi are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer after securing qualification for European competition. The Baku side are aiming to strengthen their squad depth and improve their chances of progressing in continental qualifiers.

The club remains one of Azerbaijan’s most decorated football teams and will be looking to return to stronger form domestically after an inconsistent recent campaign.