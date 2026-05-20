Qarabag expect Mateusz Kochalski to stay despite transfer speculation

The Polish goalkeeper has reportedly received no official offers and could even extend his contract with the Azerbaijani champions.

Mateusz Kochalski is expected to remain at Qarabag for next season after no formal bids arrived for the goalkeeper this year, İdman.Biz reports, citing fanat.az.

According to the report, Qarabag’s management are now confident the 25-year-old will stay at the club at least until the expiration of his current contract in the summer of 2027. There is also a possibility that Kochalski could sign an improved long-term deal during the upcoming transfer window.

The Polish goalkeeper joined Qarabag in 2024 and has become an important figure in the squad during the current campaign. This season, Kochalski has made 41 appearances across all competitions, conceding 58 goals while keeping 11 clean sheets.

Despite finishing second in the Azerbaijan Premier League this season, Qarabag remain one of the leading forces in Azerbaijani football under long-time manager Gurban Gurbanov and are once again preparing for another European campaign. Maintaining stability within the squad is viewed as one of the club’s main priorities ahead of next season.

Kochalski’s performances in domestic and European matches had reportedly attracted attention from abroad in recent months, but the absence of official approaches has strengthened expectations that he will remain in Agdam.