20 May 2026
EN

Qarabag expect Mateusz Kochalski to stay despite transfer speculation

Azerbaijan football
News
20 May 2026 16:25
32
Qarabag expect Mateusz Kochalski to stay despite transfer speculation

The Polish goalkeeper has reportedly received no official offers and could even extend his contract with the Azerbaijani champions.

Mateusz Kochalski is expected to remain at Qarabag for next season after no formal bids arrived for the goalkeeper this year, İdman.Biz reports, citing fanat.az.

According to the report, Qarabag’s management are now confident the 25-year-old will stay at the club at least until the expiration of his current contract in the summer of 2027. There is also a possibility that Kochalski could sign an improved long-term deal during the upcoming transfer window.

The Polish goalkeeper joined Qarabag in 2024 and has become an important figure in the squad during the current campaign. This season, Kochalski has made 41 appearances across all competitions, conceding 58 goals while keeping 11 clean sheets.

Despite finishing second in the Azerbaijan Premier League this season, Qarabag remain one of the leading forces in Azerbaijani football under long-time manager Gurban Gurbanov and are once again preparing for another European campaign. Maintaining stability within the squad is viewed as one of the club’s main priorities ahead of next season.

Kochalski’s performances in domestic and European matches had reportedly attracted attention from abroad in recent months, but the absence of official approaches has strengthened expectations that he will remain in Agdam.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

New details emerge over planned Sea Breeze Arena project in Azerbaijan
18:55
Azerbaijan football

New details emerge over planned Sea Breeze Arena project in Azerbaijan

The proposed stadium in Mardakan could reportedly become the future home ground of Shafa

Neftchi discover potential UEFA Conference League qualifying opponents
10:27
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi discover potential UEFA Conference League qualifying opponents

The first qualifying round matches are due to take place on 9 and 16 July
Omonia coach says Jali Mouaddib is ready for Qarabag challenge
19 May 17:59
Azerbaijan football

Omonia coach says Jali Mouaddib is ready for Qarabag challenge

Marinos Satsias backs French winger to make immediate impact after move to Azerbaijan champions
Qarabag learn potential Europa League qualifying opponents
19 May 14:18
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag learn potential Europa League qualifying opponents

Azerbaijan’s leading club will enter the draw as a seeded side in the first qualifying round
FIFA lifts transfer ban imposed on Qarabag
15 May 15:29
Azerbaijan football

FIFA lifts transfer ban imposed on Qarabag

The Azerbaijani club is now free to sign players during the summer transfer window
Sabah close to signing Lille winger Younes Lachaab
15 May 11:32
Azerbaijan football

Sabah close to signing Lille winger Younes Lachaab

French youngster could become the latest player to move from Lille to the Azerbaijani champions

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup
19 May 16:33
World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup - PHOTO

Veteran forward could become one of the few players in history to appear at six World Cups
Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos
18 May 12:57
World football

Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos

Veteran manager injured as angry supporters storm the pitch following Ligue 1 relegation at La Beaujoire

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell
18 May 12:15
World football

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell

French forward admits leaving Madrid was a mistake as supporters deliver touching goodbye tribute

FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again
18 May 14:55
Gymnastics

FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again

Decision covers five gymnastics disciplines following executive meeting in Egypt