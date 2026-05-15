Sabah close to signing Lille winger Younes Lachaab

Sabah are close to completing the signing of Lille winger Younes Lachaab, according to reports in France.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Le Petit Lillois and journalist Loic Tanzi, the 21-year-old is expected to join the Azerbaijani club in the near future.

Lachaab, who mainly operates on the left wing, signed his first professional contract with Lille in the summer of 2025, with the deal running until June 2028. However, a foot injury suffered during pre-season preparations prevented him from securing a move away from the French club last summer and kept him sidelined until December.

The winger made 12 appearances for Lille’s reserve side in National 3 this season and was also included on the bench for the Europa League match against Freiburg in January, although he did not feature.

Last season, Lachaab made his senior debut under Bruno Genesio, coming on as a substitute in matches against Feyenoord, Saint-Etienne and Rennes.

If the transfer is completed, it will become the second move between Lille and Sabah within the last year. Aaron Malouda initially joined the Baku-based side on loan before signing permanently, while former Lille defender Akim Zedadka is also currently part of Sabah’s squad.

Sabah secured the Azerbaijani league title this season and are set to compete in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds next term.