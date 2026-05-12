12 May 2026
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Qarabag agree deal to sign French winger Jaly Mouaddib

Azerbaijan football
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12 May 2026 12:44
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Qarabag agree deal to sign French winger Jaly Mouaddib

Qarabag FK have agreed a deal to sign French winger Jaly Mouaddib ahead of the new season, İdman.Biz reports.

The 25-year-old is expected to join the Azerbaijani champions from Cypriot club Omonia Aradippou after reaching a full agreement with the club from Agdam.

The transfer was confirmed by Omonia Aradippou general manager Georgios Irakleous, who stated that Mouaddib had already finalised terms with Qarabag.

The winger reportedly received an offer from Qarabag several months ago but decided to remain in Cyprus until the end of the campaign in order to help Omonia retain their top-flight status.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Mouaddib will move to Qarabag as a free agent.

The Frenchman made 31 appearances for Omonia Aradippou this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists as the club battled to avoid relegation.

Irakleous also noted that there are certain financial clauses included in the agreement, although the Cypriot side would not stand in the player’s way.

Qarabag are expected to strengthen their squad further this summer as they prepare for another domestic title challenge and a new European campaign.

Idman.Biz
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