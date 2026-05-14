Sabah complete permanent signing of Puchacz from Holstein Kiel

Sabah FC have completed the permanent transfer of Tymoteusz Puchacz from German side Holstein Kiel following successful negotiations between the two clubs, İdman.Biz reports.

Sabah confirmed in an official statement that the Azerbaijani club have secured the full transfer rights of the 27-year-old Poland international, who has signed a three-year contract.

Puchacz initially joined Sabah in September last year and quickly became an important figure in the squad during the 2025/26 campaign. Operating mainly on the left flank, the defender contributed two goals and 12 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

The move comes after a highly successful season for Sabah, who secured domestic silverware and earned qualification for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. The club’s decision to make Puchacz’s move permanent underlines their ambition to strengthen the squad ahead of European competition next season.

Before moving to Azerbaijan, Puchacz played in several European leagues and represented Poland at international level, gaining experience in Germany, Greece and Turkey.

Tags: Sabah FC, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Holstein Kiel, Azerbaijani football, UEFA Champions League, transfer news