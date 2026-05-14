14 May 2026
EN

Sabah complete permanent signing of Puchacz from Holstein Kiel

Azerbaijan football
News
14 May 2026 14:06
29
Sabah complete permanent signing of Puchacz from Holstein Kiel

Sabah FC have completed the permanent transfer of Tymoteusz Puchacz from German side Holstein Kiel following successful negotiations between the two clubs, İdman.Biz reports.

Sabah confirmed in an official statement that the Azerbaijani club have secured the full transfer rights of the 27-year-old Poland international, who has signed a three-year contract.

Puchacz initially joined Sabah in September last year and quickly became an important figure in the squad during the 2025/26 campaign. Operating mainly on the left flank, the defender contributed two goals and 12 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

The move comes after a highly successful season for Sabah, who secured domestic silverware and earned qualification for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. The club’s decision to make Puchacz’s move permanent underlines their ambition to strengthen the squad ahead of European competition next season.

Before moving to Azerbaijan, Puchacz played in several European leagues and represented Poland at international level, gaining experience in Germany, Greece and Turkey.

Tags: Sabah FC, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Holstein Kiel, Azerbaijani football, UEFA Champions League, transfer news

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Nariman Akhundzade unable to prevent Columbus Crew’s third straight defeat
12:36
Azerbaijan football

Nariman Akhundzade unable to prevent Columbus Crew’s third straight defeat

Azerbaijani forward came on late in the MLS clash but could not influence the outcome

Qarabag agree deal to sign French winger Jaly Mouaddib
12 May 12:44
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag agree deal to sign French winger Jaly Mouaddib

The Azerbaijani champions are set to secure the 25-year-old on a free transfer from Cypriot side “Omonia Aradippou”
Nariman Akhundzade receives Azerbaijani lavangi from supporter after MLS match - VIDEO
11 May 10:51
Azerbaijan football

Nariman Akhundzade receives Azerbaijani lavangi from supporter after MLS match - VIDEO

The Columbus Crew forward met an Azerbaijani fan in the United States following the game against New England Revolution

Nearly 300,000 fans have attended Azerbaijan Cup finals in tournament history
8 May 17:59
Football

Nearly 300,000 fans have attended Azerbaijan Cup finals in tournament history

The record attendance for a domestic final remains the 2009/2010 showdown between Baku and Khazar Lankaran
Dambrauskas targets historic domestic double with Sabah ahead of Azerbaijan Cup final
8 May 16:00
Football

Dambrauskas targets historic domestic double with Sabah ahead of Azerbaijan Cup final - VIDEO

The Lithuanian coach says winning both the Premier League and the Azerbaijan Cup would become a “fantastic and historic achievement” for the club
Turan Tovuz linked with move for Portuguese striker Diogo Almeida
6 May 16:29
Azerbaijan football

Turan Tovuz linked with move for Portuguese striker Diogo Almeida

Club refuses to comment on transfer speculation as race for European places continues in Azerbaijan

Most read

Ronaldo vs Benzema: title-deciding derby in Saudi Arabia
12 May 14:05
World football

Ronaldo vs Benzema: title-deciding derby in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese and French football icons are set to face each other for the ninth time
Theo Hernandez linked to luxury party scandal in Italy
12 May 17:11
World football

Theo Hernandez linked to luxury party scandal in Italy - VIDEO

Reports in Italy claim the former Milan defender’s name has surfaced in a wider probe involving alleged high-end nightlife events for Serie A players
Violence erupts after dramatic Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal derby in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO
13 May 17:34
Football

Violence erupts after dramatic Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal derby in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO

Tensions spilled into the stands after Al-Nassr conceded a stoppage-time equaliser that delayed the club’s long-awaited title celebrations
Real Madrid considering further sanctions against Federico Valverde
12 May 15:29
World football

Real Madrid considering further sanctions against Federico Valverde

The Uruguayan midfielder could reportedly lose the captaincy following his altercation with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni