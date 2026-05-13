13 May 2026
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Violence erupts after dramatic Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal derby in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO

Football
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13 May 2026 17:34
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Violence erupts after dramatic Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal derby in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO

The Saudi Pro League derby between Al-Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC ended in controversy after violent scenes broke out among supporters following the final whistle.

As reported by İdman.Biz, videos circulated widely on social media showing Al-Nassr fans forcing their way into a VIP section occupied by Al-Hilal supporters. Some individuals were seen waving sticks aggressively and attempting to provoke confrontations inside the stadium.

The match itself ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw. Al-Nassr took the lead in the 37th minute through Mohamed Simakan and appeared moments away from securing a crucial victory that could have brought the club closer to the Saudi title.

However, disaster struck deep into stoppage time when goalkeeper Bento Matheus Krepski scored an unfortunate own goal in the 98th minute, denying Al-Nassr the win and postponing their title celebrations.

According to local media reports and reactions on social platforms, the dramatic ending and the loss of what seemed a certain championship moment triggered the emotional outburst among sections of the crowd.

The result is another painful setback for Al-Nassr during the era of Cristiano Ronaldo, with the club still chasing its first Saudi Pro League title since the Portuguese superstar’s arrival.

Idman.Biz
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