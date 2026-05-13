13 May 2026
EN

Guardiola says VAR is "like tossing a coin" after Manchester City frustrations

Football
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13 May 2026 11:24
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Guardiola says VAR is "like tossing a coin" after Manchester City frustrations

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has criticised the VAR system, claiming his side have suffered from refereeing and video review decisions in recent seasons, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to the BBC, Guardiola referred to Manchester City’s defeats in the 2024 and 2025 FA Cup finals, suggesting officials and VAR had failed to perform their duties properly during those matches.

The Spanish coach has often defended the introduction of technology in football, but his latest comments reflect growing frustration across the game regarding consistency and interpretation of decisions.

Despite his criticism, Guardiola stressed that Manchester City should not blame referees for disappointing results. Instead, he said the team must ensure matches are decided by their own performances.

“VAR is like tossing a coin. That is why you have to do everything better and be in the best position,” Guardiola said.

Manchester City currently sit second in the Premier League table with 74 points from 35 matches as they continue battling for silverware in the closing weeks of the campaign.

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