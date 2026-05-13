Perez Hits Back at Cancer Rumours Amid Growing Pressure Around Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has strongly denied false reports about his health after rumours circulated in Spanish media claiming he was suffering from terminal cancer, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking during an emergency press conference on Tuesday, Perez described the speculation as an “absurd campaign” aimed at both himself and the club during a difficult sporting period for the Spanish giants.

“Real Madrid cannot win all the time, but some people cannot accept that,” Perez said. “They are using the current situation to attack me personally. Some even claimed I had terminal cancer. My health is in perfect condition.”

The 78-year-old businessman, who has led Real Madrid through one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, said he had been forced to publicly respond after the rumours intensified in recent days.

“If I really had cancer, I would now be in an oncology centre and the entire world would know about it,” Perez added. “This was a deliberate attempt to spread lies and bury me before my time.”

Perez also revealed that even close friends had contacted him after hearing the rumours, with one allegedly recommending a specialist cancer treatment centre in China.

“One of my friends called me and said: ‘I’ve heard about a place in China, it’s the best in the world for treating terminal cancer.’ And I replied: ‘Listen, f*** off.’ What kind of nonsense is this?” Perez said.

The veteran executive then issued a direct challenge to his critics, suggesting he would be willing to call new presidential elections at the club.

“You want me to leave? Fine. I will call elections and we will see who beats me,” Perez said.

Perez has served multiple terms as Real Madrid president and remains one of the most influential figures in European football. Under his leadership, the club has won numerous domestic and European titles, while also becoming one of the richest sporting institutions in the world.