Real Betis secure long-awaited return to the Champions League

Real Betis have officially secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League after defeating Elche CF 2-1 in the 36th round of La Liga.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the victory guaranteed the Seville side a place in the top five of the Spanish league standings. Betis now have 57 points, while sixth-placed RC Celta de Vigo remain on 50 and can no longer catch them with only a limited number of matches remaining.

Betis therefore become the fifth Spanish club to confirm qualification for next season’s Champions League, joining FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal CF and Atletico Madrid.

The last time Betis featured in Europe’s premier club competition was during the 2005/06 campaign, when they were drawn in a group alongside Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC and RSC Anderlecht, eventually finishing third.

The achievement marks one of the biggest moments in the club’s modern history. For years, Betis have lived in the shadow of Spain’s traditional giants, often fluctuating between European qualification battles and mid-table finishes. Now, Champions League nights are finally returning to the green side of Seville.