13 May 2026
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Liverpool set to keep Arne Slot despite speculation over his future

Football
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13 May 2026 16:55
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Liverpool set to keep Arne Slot despite speculation over his future

Liverpool FC are not planning to part ways with head coach Arne Slot at the end of the season despite recent speculation surrounding his future, according to journalist Nicolo Schira, İdman.Biz reports.

Writing on social media platform X, Schira claimed Liverpool have no intention of changing managers this summer and remain fully committed to the Dutch coach ahead of the next campaign.

“Despite the rumours, Liverpool intend to keep Arne Slot as head coach next season. Liverpool are not planning to change their manager this summer,” Schira wrote.

Slot took charge of Liverpool in 2024 following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and enjoyed immediate success during his first season at Anfield, leading the club to the Premier League title.

However, Liverpool have experienced a more inconsistent domestic campaign this term and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 59 points from 36 matches.

Despite the mixed results, the club hierarchy reportedly continue to back the 47-year-old as part of their long-term project.

Idman.Biz
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