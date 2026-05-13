13 May 2026
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Azerbaijan defender Jalal Huseynov scores decisive brace in Bulgaria

Football
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13 May 2026 18:00
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Azerbaijan defender Jalal Huseynov scores decisive brace in Bulgaria

Jalal Huseynov became the hero for PFC Arda Kardzhali in the 34th round of the Bulgarian championship after scoring twice in a 2-1 away win against Botev Plovdiv.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijan international started the match and delivered a match-winning performance from central defence, finding the net in the 61st and 70th minutes.

The 23-year-old’s brace proved decisive as Arda secured three valuable points in a tightly contested encounter.

For Huseynov, it was one of the most memorable displays of the campaign, particularly given the importance of both goals in determining the outcome of the match. Although primarily known for his defensive work, the Azerbaijani centre-back showed his attacking threat at crucial moments.

Following 34 rounds of the Bulgarian league season, Arda have collected 48 points and currently sit seventh in the standings.

Huseynov has continued to establish himself as one of Azerbaijan’s promising defenders abroad while gaining regular experience in European football.

Idman.Biz
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