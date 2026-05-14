Nariman Akhundzade unable to prevent Columbus Crew’s third straight defeat

Azerbaijan international Nariman Akhundzade was unable to help Columbus Crew avoid defeat in the latest round of Major League Soccer action.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Columbus Crew suffered a 3:2 away defeat against New York Red Bulls in the 13th round of the MLS season.

The Azerbaijani forward entered the match in the 85th minute, with the final score already in place, and was unable to change the outcome of the game.

It marked a third consecutive defeat for Columbus Crew. Akhundzade has featured late in each of those matches but has not been able to make a decisive impact. The striker has now made six MLS appearances without scoring a goal or registering an assist.

After 13 rounds of the season, Columbus Crew sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings with 12 points.