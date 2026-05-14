14 May 2026
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Arsenal staff unhappy over Champions League final travel costs

World football
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14 May 2026 10:07
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Arsenal staff unhappy over Champions League final travel costs

Some employees at Arsenal F.C. are said to be unhappy with the club’s travel arrangements for the upcoming UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest, according to a report by The Telegraph, İdman.Biz reports.

The report claims that members of staff have been asked to pay around €1,030 for a seat on a charter flight to the Hungarian capital ahead of the final on 30 May. Employees not directly involved in organizing the match are expected to receive complimentary match tickets, but must cover their own travel expenses.

Club officials have reportedly allowed staff to organize independent travel arrangements. However, some employees could still be required to use the club charter in order to ensure a timely return to London, particularly if the team stages a potential trophy parade following the final.

The situation has drawn comparisons with Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Arsenal’s fellow finalists, who have reportedly agreed to fully cover both tickets and travel expenses for staff attending the match.

Arsenal have stressed that the flight pricing was not determined by the club itself. According to the report, around one-third of eligible employees have already accepted the proposed arrangements.

Idman.Biz
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