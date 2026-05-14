Perez praises Yamal but admits Real Madrid ties with Barcelona are “completely broken”

Florentino Perez has admitted he is a fan of Lamine Yamal, while insisting relations between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona have completely collapsed, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, the Real Madrid president laughed off suggestions of a potential move for the teenage Barcelona winger but made it clear he highly rates the player.

“Do I like Lamine Yamal? Yes, of course I like him,” Perez said. “Signing him?,” he added with a laugh. “Our relations with Barcelona are completely broken.”

Perez’s comments come during another tense period between Spain’s two biggest clubs. The Real Madrid chief has previously stated that he wants no connection with Barcelona because of the long-running “Negreira case”, which continues to cast a shadow over Spanish football.

The veteran club president also reflected on Real Madrid’s disappointing 2025/26 campaign. The Spanish giants finished the season without winning a single major trophy, and Perez believes last year’s expanded FIFA Club World Cup played a major role in the team’s struggles.

“We were not properly prepared during pre-season,” he said. “We were playing every three days. We had too many injuries.”

Real Madrid endured a demanding calendar throughout the campaign, with injuries affecting several key players during crucial stages of the season.