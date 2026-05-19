19 May 2026
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Qarabag learn potential Europa League qualifying opponents

Azerbaijan football
News
19 May 2026 14:18
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Qarabag learn potential Europa League qualifying opponents

Qarabag FK have discovered several of their possible opponents for the opening qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijani club will be placed in the seeded pot for the draw, meaning they are expected to face lower-ranked opponents in the opening stage of the competition.

Among the clubs Qarabag could potentially meet are:

* MSK Žilina
* RFK Novi Sad
* Universitatea Cluj
* FK Aluminium
* Derry City
* Vestri

Qarabag will begin their Europa League campaign from the first qualifying round as they aim to secure another appearance in the group or league phase of a major UEFA competition.

The club from Agdam have become regular participants in European tournaments over the past decade and remain Azerbaijan’s most experienced side on the continental stage under long-serving coach Gurban Gurbanov.

The draw for the first qualifying round is expected to take place in June ahead of the new European season.

Idman.Biz
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