FIFA lifts transfer ban imposed on Qarabag

FIFA has lifted the transfer ban previously imposed on Qarabag, clearing the Azerbaijani club to register new players.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing futbolinfo.az, world football’s governing body has revised its decision concerning the Aghdam-based side. Qarabag had initially been banned from signing players for the next three transfer windows.

However, the issue has since been resolved. According to the report, Qarabağ faced a situation similar to the one recently involving Neftchi. The club had been automatically placed on FIFA’s relevant portal’s red list after delaying a transfer-related payment for one of its players.

Once the main financial obligations were settled, the restriction was automatically removed. As a result, Qarabag will be able to strengthen their squad during the summer break without being affected by the earlier ban.

The decision is important for the club’s planning ahead of the new season, as transfer activity could play a key role in shaping their squad for domestic and European competitions.